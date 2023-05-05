BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana State University Missing and Murdered Indigenous PeopleStudent Association is hosting a series of events to bring awareness to the issue on May 5 at American Indian Hall.
The event series started Thursday night and is continuing through Friday andis free and open to the public.
Kola Bad Bear and Maleeya Knows His Gun, co-presidents of the MMIP Student Association, say not only are the events supposed to bring awareness, but they are also supposed to promote healing.
“I think almost every native person that you meet has been affected or will be affected. They're definitely, ifthey're not close, close relatives, um,they're all our relatives and so we feel that weight on our hearts for sure,” Knows His Gun said.
Events start Friday at 9 a.m. with a self-guided exhibit tour called “The Stories We Are.” This exhibit features information and posters on missing and murdered indigenous people. All events will be held at or around American Indian Hall.
Former Montana Representative Rae Peppers will deliver a call to action at 11:30a.m. Vernon Sootkis will perform an elder’s blessing at 12:10 p.m., then a prayer walk on Sunrise Plaza will be held after that.
A healing red regalia dance and round dance will be performed. Dancers will be accompanied by the Bobcat Singers, who are performing an honor song and a round song, which they composed themselves.
Then at 1 p.m. there is a community feed at American Indian Hall and at 2, a talking circle.
Bad Bear says there is a lack of knowledge regarding the MMIP issue in Montana. Part of the goal of the events is to educate.
“And so just trying to like educate those in the community as well as making it known that this is a problem, an epidemic that people in Montana need to be aware of, especially when your neighboring towns are reservations themselves.”
According to statistics from the National Council on Urban Indian Health, 9,575 American Indian and Alaska Native people were entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File in 2020. The third leading cause of death for youth ages 1-24 in 2020 was homicide.
