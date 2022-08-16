MSU needs volunteers for Move-In Weekend

BOZEMAN – Montana State University will welcome students to its on-campus residence halls Aug. 19–23 during Move-In Weekend, and the university is looking for volunteers to help with the process.
Volunteers from both MSU and the community will help move more than 3,000 new students into their residence halls.
There are many duties that volunteers can sign up for and help out Bobcat students.
Some duties include directing traffic, greeting students, unloading cars, pushing carts, and getting new items to students' rooms.
If you would like to volunteer to help move students in during Move-In Weekend, you can register for shifts online.
Shifts run a little longer than two hours at a time.
