BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's been just over a month since Montana State University started processing COVID-19 tests for the state, but already the university's efforts make up around one-quarter to one-third of Montana's daily in-state testing, according to Jon Ebelt of Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Montana State's labs are currently processing up to 750 samples everyday, while the state's operation in Helena processes a maximum of 1,300. Hospitals in Kalispell, Bozeman, and Billings are also processing some samples on their own. When the state reaches capacity, they send samples to MAKO, a private lab in North Carolina.
As novel coronavirus cases kicked back up earlier in the summer, the state didn't have the capacity to handle to wave of COVID-19 tests being sent in. In Gallatin County during mid-July, it could take five days - sometimes more - to go from swabbing an individual to delivering results to the health department, according to health officer Matt Kelley. At that point, the person being tested might have already interacted with others, making the test potentially futile.
In July, Governor Steve Bullock announced that he'd asked the state's largest university for their help.
"Montana State University is developing pooling methodologies which should allow for much greater testing capacity," Bullock explained in a press conference at the time.
"It's a real unique place that the university can be in, to offer our laboratories and our expertise," says Michael Becker, Director of MSU's News Service.
Since Montana State's testing began in July, turnaround time on getting results to patients is down to one or two days. Those few days saved make all the difference for someone who needs their test results back to know if they can return to work or school.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte toured the CARES-Act-funded lab at Montana State. Gianforte - who won the Republican nomination for Montana's open gubernatorial seat in June - has pushed to reopen the state and says the lab is a step towards that goal.
"As I travel the state, people want to get back to normal," says Gianforte. "Having rapid testing and the great development that's coming along with vaccines is going to give us increased confidence so we can get back to normal."
As Montana State's students are finding their own version of normal on campus this semester, some have already begun showing symptoms of the coronavirus. As of last week, 31 reported cases since the start of the fall semester are associated with Montana State University, according to Gallatin City-County Health Department. At last update, nine cases are still active.
The university has set up a free drive-in testing center in the parking lot of Bobcat Stadium for those symptomatic individuals. Students will be able to get testing results back in 24-48 hours. They do need to show their student ID to get access to the free testing.
"We've got people working, well, pretty much nonstop to do this work. And we're happy to do it," says Becker.
But Montana State is reaching its own testing capacity.
"The only limitations right now are people," says Seth Walk, associate professor and director of the lab that's processing tests at MSU. "We just need more Bobcats on deck."