BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University nursing student as well as Montana Army National Guard helped to fight COVID-19.
Connor Meron, MSU College of Nursing in Billings student volunteered this fall to help test inmates for COVID-19 at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.
"We has to screen inmates everyday, I tried to help in the infirmary as much as possible take vital signs, help with paper work and usually two to three days a week we go out testing to the different buildings so we would find ourselves all over the prison helping different things," Meron said.
Meron was attending school full-time online while volunteering at the prison.
There was close to 1,600 inmates at the prison that Meron helped daily.
Meron has two more semesters left of nursing school at MSU.
After college, Meron says he would like to work as a psychiatric nurse or in emergency medicine.