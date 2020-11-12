Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6500 FEET. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES ABOVE 6500 FEET. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BOZEMAN IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&