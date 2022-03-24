BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University' Science Math Resource Center is offering a free online education workshop for sixth to twelfth grade teachers Saturday.
The workshop is from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be focusing on brain function, neuromyths in the classroom, neurodiversity and neuroeducation.
A release from MSU said teachers may earn an Office of Public Instruction renewal units for participating.
There will be featured speakers at the event: Susy Kohout from the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology in MSU’s College of Agriculture and Robert Carson from the Department of Education in the College of Education, Health and Human Development.
"Kohout will speak about her research on signaling across cell membranes as it applies to biology and neuroscience. The talk is designed for high school science and psychology teachers and will include information about Kohout's personal journey teaching STEM," MSU's release said.
"Carson, who studies the history of intellectual culture, will address ways in which foundational knowledge, such as history, philosophy, sociology and psychology, can enrich curriculum and promote deep comprehension of subject matter."
The workshop has a 30-person capacity, and participants must register in advance. To register, visit montana.edu/smrc/profdev.html or contact jeanette.chipps@montana.edu or 406-994-7476.
