BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is offering vaccine sweepstakes to students who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
There will be daily and weekly sweepstake prizes for students who enter the drawing.
MSU students who are vaccinated and students who plan on getting the vaccine can enter proof of their vaccination card here to enter.
Students will have a shot to win prizes such as $5,000 towards financial assistance, season ski, and hot spring passes, airplane vouchers and camping merchandise, and more.
The $5000 financial assistance award is for Spring 2022 and a total of 15 winners will be drawn weekly on Wednesdays from Aug. 30 - Dec. 16.
Every student who enters the drawing will instantly win $10 on their CatCard.
The university is offering this program as an incentive to keep the MSU's classrooms safe this academic year.
Although, students are not required to get the COVID-19 vaccine to return to campus.
MSU Spokesperson, Michael Becker said, "We want as many people in our community to get vaccinated as possible ... it is not a requirement at MSU but we do strongly urge people because it is one simple thing the members of the MSU community can do to help protect themselves, their loved ones, their family members, friends and their community."
Students who refer a friend to get the vaccine will get an additional entry into the drawing.
MSU students can refer as many friends as they want, and they will get an additional entry every time.
To claim their additional entries, students need to ask friends to enter their first and last name and the last four digits of their GID when submitting proof to join the sweepstakes.
There is a limit of one prize per MSU student.
MSU said the sweepstake prizes are paid for by Federal COVID-19 relief funds.
More information on the MSU COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes can be found here.