Weather Alert

A COLD FRONT MOVES FROM WEST TO EAST ACROSS THE REGION. EXPECT BANDS OF RAIN AND SNOW TO ACCOMPANY FRONTAL PASSAGE. IN THE PASSES, WINDS COULD GUST TO AS HIGH AS 40 OR 50 MPH WITH WHITE OUT CONDITIONS IN BLOWING SNOW. THE COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO PASS THROUGH HELENA AND GREAT FALLS AT ABOUT 8 PM THIS EVENING. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT IN AREAS OF SNOW. BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING ROAD CONDITIONS.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 4 TO 8 INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD, JEFFERSON AND MADISON. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET ROADS ARE LIKELY TO BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&