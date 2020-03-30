BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Montana State University program is taking on all of your financial questions when it comes to how to weather the coronavirus.
With businesses, schools, and other places of work all moving online, people are spending a lot of time at home right now and on the computer. And while they're there, they might be asking themselves a lot of questions about finances and the future. MSU's free COVID-19 financial issues webinar is trying to help answer some of those concerns.
A few of the topics they will cover include law changes like the stimulus package or the unemployment act, and rule changes like the income tax filing deadline being pushed back -- and what all of that means for you.
It's being run by Montana State University Extension, and they'll have a whole host of resources for you to use to get more questions answered. In the age of Googling, it might be a better alternative for the uncertain months ahead.
Joel Schumacher, an Economics Associate Specialist with MSU Extension, is one of the two people who will be leading the webinar.
"Montana State University Extension, one of the things that we've been doing for - really, it is what we do, is we're a high-quality, unbiased source of information. So, we're not trying to sell anything, hopefully we can filter information before it gets to you so that you're not getting misinformation."
When it comes to misinformation, they'll also be looking into coronavirus scams and helping you navigate your way around those.
To view the webinar, you'll first need to download Adobe Connect, which is free. Then follow this link, sign in as a guest, and enter the room.
The event will happen Wednesday, April 1 from 12-1 PM.