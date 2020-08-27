BOZEMAN - Montana State University is opening a free COVID-19 testing site for symptomatic students at the Bobcat Stadium Thursday at noon.
The MSU Symptomatic Student Testing Center is offering free drive-through and walk-in COVID-19 tests only for students showing COVID-19 symptoms -- no appointment or referral is necessary.
The testing center is located at the stadium's northeast corner and students can get to it from Seventh Avenue.
"The MSU Symptomatic Student Testing Center is designed to provide convenient and safe testing for symptomatic students," Sam Mitchell, director of medical services at MSU's University Health Partners, said in a release.
Mitchell says students without symptoms should not come to the center because state does not have the capacity to test asymptomatic people as of right now.
"The safety and health of MSU’s students is our priority," MSU President Waded Cruzado said in the release. "This easy-to-use, drive-through and walk-through sample collection gives us yet another advantage as we work together as a Bobcat community to slow the spread of this virus.”
MSU says in the release the funding for the COVID-19 testing center was made possible by the $20 million allocated by Gov. Steve Bullock from the federal CARES Act. The state distributed $6.5 million of those funds to MSU, and they say they will spend it on hiring contact tracers and case managers working alongside the Gallatin City-County Health Department.