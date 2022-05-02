MSU partnering with City of Bozeman for Don't Curb Your Crap 2022

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected, mainly for elevations above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches at the passes along the Montana-Idaho border, with higher amounts at higher elevations. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A heavy band of snowfall may pivot through the area late tonight and early Tuesday. This band of snowfall could bring heavy snow to the valley floors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&