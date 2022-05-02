MSU partnering with City of Bozeman for Don't Curb Your Crap 2022

The following is a press release from MSU News Service:
BOZEMAN – As the academic semester at Montana State University draws to an end, the university is again partnering with the city of Bozeman to reduce curbside clutter for Don’t Curb Your Crap 2022.
For the month of May, the city’s Solid Waste Division will pick up bulky items for MSU students and spring graduates for free. Pickups of bulky items such as couches, desks and mattresses normally cost $20 per item.
To arrange a pickup, students need to fill out a form on the city’s website to confirm their student status, provide a description of the item and list its location.
In an effort to reduce items destined for the landfill, MSU’s Office of Sustainability will help re-home clean and functional items. After filling out the Don’t Curb Your Crap form online, students can post a photo of the item to Instagram, along with its location, tagging @msusustainable. The Office of Sustainability will then share the post on its account to reach a wider audience, and if no one claims the item, the city of Bozeman will come pick it up for free.
“I am really excited about this program,” said Connor Tweet, program manager of MSU’s new Off-Campus Life program, which was formed this spring to help students as they transition to off-campus living. “The university is proud of our partnership with the city of Bozeman, and Don’t Curb Your Crap is just one of the ways we work together to support students living off-campus and reduce the impact MSU students make on the community at the end of the semester.”
Don’t Curb Your Crap began in 2019 and is a partnership between the Office of the Dean of Students, the Associated Students of MSU, the city’s Neighborhoods Program and Bozeman’s Solid Waste Division.
For more information and to access the online form, visit bozeman.net/dcyc2022.
