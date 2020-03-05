BOZEMAN - An MSU physician assistant was called on to be a part of a national COVID-19 task force.
Catherine Ebelke is one of 12 people from all over the nation to work in the task force by the American College Health Association. The task force's duty will include giving correct information and the most useful action on novel coronavirus to colleges and universities. As chair of the Travel Health Coalition with ACHA and coordinator of MSU's Travel Clinic, Elbeke gives medical advice to students and faculty venturing abroad, according to a release from MSU.
Elbeke is currently a physician assistant at University Health Partners with Montana State University. She has a lengthy resume when it comes to practicing travel medicine. According to the release, she received certification in travel medicine in 2010 and her employment with University Health Partners began in 1998. She has also experience working as a physician's assistant in Tibet.
“Our task force is working diligently to navigate this rapidly evolving situation and to create guidelines, which will serve as a valuable resource as we move forward,” Ebelke said in the release. “We have some truly talented health professionals working on this challenge, and I am looking forward to working with such esteemed college health colleagues from around the country.”
"It is an opportunity for us to be on the cutting edge and we're happy she's been thus selected and thus honored," Director of MSU's News Service Michael Backer told Montana Right Now. "Absolutely reflects well on her, and to have that kind of expertise among the health staff here at MSU, I think it says so much about the sort of people we have."