BOZEMAN, Mont. – If you can't make it to Bobcat stadium on game day, the Montana State University Alumni Foundation has designated watch parties across the country and in Montana to cheer on the 'Cats from afar.
The Montana State University Alumni Foundation (MSUAF) Alumni Engagement Director Lauren Anderson said the playoff watch parties all started from the Brawl of the Wild watch parties that take place every year both across the state and nationwide and have carried on into the FCS Playoffs when the Bobcats are on the road or even in Bozeman.
“I think they started really because of the Cat-Griz watch party tradition so for the last 30 years we’ve had a partnership with UM and thousands, I mean I’m talking 5,000 bobcats across the country, get together and watch the Cat-Griz game together with UM fans and so that’s kind of where the playoff watches parties I would say started,” Anderson said.
Watch parties are open to all fans including alumni, friends, parents and families for the more than 120,000 living MSU alumni who may or may not be able to make it to the sold-out playoff game in Bozeman against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday Dec. 18 scheduled for a noon kickoff.
“For our bigger watch parties that we can plan ahead for like Cat-Griz, we send out a complete party box with pom-poms and swag to give out, but this game was a quick turnaround so we know there will be unofficial watch parties across the state,” Anderson said.
As of Dec. 17, the MSUAF has eight Bobcat Watch Parties across the country and one in Sidney, Montana, hosted at the Winner's Pub Sports Bar & Casino at 804 South Central Avenue by coordinators Heather Johnson '96 and Ray Johnson '96.
- Santa Rosa, CA
- Victory House at Epicenter
3215 Coffey Lane
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Coordinator: Brad Bergum '95
- Boise, ID
- Parrilla Grill
1512 North 13th Street
Boise, ID 83702
Coordinator: Brad Schmidt '91
- Hadley, MA
- Arizona Pizza Company
367 Russell Street
Hadley, MA 01035
Coordinator: David Wilson '16
- Mesquite, NV
- Wedgies Sports Bar
796 W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite, NV 89027
Coordinator: Jim Barfknecht '74
- Nashville, TN
- Crow's Nest Restaurant
2221 Bandywood Drive
Nashville, TN 37215
Coordinator: Natalie Patterson '88
- Arlington, VA
- Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Coordinators: Larry Hilliard
- Sun Prairie, WI
- Nitty Gritty
315 East Linnerud Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Coordinators: Kyle Obroslinski '06
With Bobcat fans and friends packing up bars and restaurants, watch parties can contribute anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars to local businesses and many have their own traditions.
Anderson said Boise, Idaho’s, watch party group is on a streak of consecutive parties while businesses like La Parilla Grill in Santa Rosa, California, are owned by MSU alums.
Because the turnaround time from the Sam Houston State playoff game was so quick, the MSUAF is still welcoming any business that wants to become an official watch party.
All watch parties need a party planner and you can click here to learn more about how you can become a watch party host for your area.
You can see an updated list and learn more about Montana State University Alumni Foundation’s Bobcat Watch Parties here.