MSU prepares for spring semester, will provide asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is taking steps to make sure that COVID-19 doesn’t hitch a ride back with students for the start of the spring semester.
Montana State University will begin providing COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic students this week and for the first two weeks of classes, which start Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Asymptomatic testing will be available for students living on campus through the university’s Student Testing Center, which has been operating since last fall to test students who show symptoms of the coronavirus.
The center is located on the east side of Bobcat Stadium and symptomatic and asymptomatic students will be separated from each other at the testing center.
MSU Spokesperson Michael Becker said that if you live in a residence hall you are free to take a rapid test but here are the steps once you do so.
“A student who tests positive from the asymptomatic test or from a symptomatic test, if they are a resident of our residence halls they would go into quarantine housing or isolation housing as appropriate, quarantine being for people who are awaiting a test result, isolation being for people who are known to have the virus,” Becker explained.
With students coming back this weekend MSU asks students to monitor the health and to communicate with your professors if you are sick and you current situation.
“Our faculty have spent a ton of time and a ton of effort preparing for these situations over the past two semesters and they are ready to help our students when they have issues getting to class because of COVID-19 or other illness,” Becker stressed.
Face coverings are required on campus and social distancing will be practiced in classrooms and campus facilities.
Students can pick up a new “Clean ‘Cat Kit” that comes with a face covering and refillable hand sanitizer bottle where there are more than 80 fill-up spots on campus.
More information on the asymptomatic testing can be found here.
More information on MSU Quarantine and Isolation Housing can be found here.
A full guide for students on returning to school from winter break can be found here.