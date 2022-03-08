Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. SAVANNAH MAYBELLE OMEASOO- SKUNKCAP, A 14 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, HAS GONE MISSING. SAVANNAH WAS LAST SEEN ON February 16th AROUND 7 in the morning BEFORE SCHOOL STARTED. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK ZIP UP SWEATER AND LIGHT GREY SWEATS WITH BLACK DRAW STRINGS. SHE MAY BE WEARING A BLACK BRACELET AND CARRYING A NIKE BACKPACK. SAVANNAH IS 5 FEET 5 INCHES TALL, 110 pounds WITH BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. Her DESTINATION OR MODE OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN BUT SHE HAS TIES TO CUT BANK, BROWNING, MISSOULA, AND WASHINGTON STATE. THERE IS STRONG CONCERN FOR HER WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 5 5 2 6 3 0 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, particularly Hellgate Canyon. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&