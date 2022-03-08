BOZEMAN, Mont. - To help student veterans succeed, Montana State University has been named a Top Ten Military Friendly School by the website MilitaryFriendly.com, ranking third in the nation.
The military-friendly school list is considered one of the premier nationwide ranking systems that veterans and their families turn to when considering higher education.
MSU Director of Veteran Services, Joseph Schumacher said the veteran support center works with over 600 veterans annually.
"We have been climbing our way up over the past couple years with Military Friendly and it is just one of the premier publications in the nation that veterans and Military families pay attention to. It is a strenuous process that you go through they ask a lot of questions about retention, graduation, and services provided," Schumacher said.
Over the past 11 years, MSU Veteran Services has offered multiple ways to help student veterans succeed.
Among them is a veteran mentor program; a dedicated veteran counselor who, in partnership with MSU Counseling and Psychological Services, offers free and confidential counseling to veteran students; emergency transition services, including assistance with housing, childcare, and food security; and free tutoring and advising.
Air Force Veteran Danielle Kelly said, "A big part of being in the military is kinda the camaraderie and that was the thing that I was going to miss most about leaving and what I found here at the veteran center is people just like me but not like me at the same time so the networking here has been crucial to my success."
In November, MSU celebrated the opening of their new Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center in the repurposed Romney Hall.
The new facility is more than three times as large as the previous location and provides dedicated space on campus.
Schumacher explained that MSU's Veteran Support Services are not just available to veterans but also their spouses as well as children whose parents are currently active in the military.
More information about MSU's Veteran Support Services can be found here.
