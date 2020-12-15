BOZEMAN - Montana State University has received CDC approval to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for students.
“We are planning as far ahead as we can, as it will be a complicated process to store and administer the vaccine,” said Jim Mitchell, associate vice president for student wellness at MSU, via a press release Tuesday.
In order to be approved as a vaccine provider, MSU had to show it has access to the subzero freezers needed to store the Pfizer vaccine. The school also had to show it has consistent power for the freezers to run continuously.
“We’re doing the backup electrical systems this week,” Mitchell said in the press release. “The setup and operation of the freezers will be done well in advance of the arrival of the vaccines.”
It's unclear right now when MSU may receive the vaccine. Those decisions will come from the state and local government.
Frontline healthcare workers in Gallatin County started receiving the vaccine Monday.
“It’s very important for everyone to remember that we still need to be vigilant about wearing our masks and staying socially distanced,” Mitchell said via the release. “Just because vaccines are on the way is no reason for us to let up on our discipline. Thousands of people are still dying every day across the country, and our health care system is very stressed. There is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is still very long.”