BOZEMAN, Mont. - The team of scientists at Montana State University developed a CRISPR-based coronavirus rapid test.
CRISPR is a technology that allows scientists to edit DNA, track and destroy the genetic materials of viruses.
When the first wave of COVID-19 hit last spring, MSU scientists found an opportunity to create a new diagnostic tool using CRISPR to accurately detect relatively small amounts of coronavirus in patient samples in less than 30 minutes.
MSU Postdoctorate Researcher Andrew Santiago-Frangos said, "Our lab typically works out CRISPR's systems in their natural studying as an adaptive immune system but when the COVID pandemic started interest with CRISPR systems collied with the pandemic as rising cases."
This new technology can also be used against other viruses such as Zika and Ebola.
MSU researcher Blake Wiedenheft said the goal of the rapid test is to develop a diagnostic that could ultimately be shipped to ones home in the situation where one is not feeling well and that patient could immediately test themselves in matter of seconds.
There is currently no age limit for the CRISPR-based rapid COVID-19 test and the test has already been licensed to a start-up company.
The company hopes to commercialize it within the next 18 months.
More information on the CRISPR-based coronavirus rapid test can be found here.