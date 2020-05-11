BOZEMAN, Mont. - Researchers in Bozeman are continuing their fight to get answers to even the most basic questions about the coronavirus and its prevalance in the community, and they're taking an interesting approach to get there.
Montana State University scientists are trying to determine how widespread COVID-19 is in Gallatin County, where residents have seen the largest number of confirmed cases in the state. They believe the answer could be in the Bozeman Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Researchers in associate professor Blake Weidenheft's lab are studying samples from the treatment facility, since the virus causing COVID can live in feces. MSU scientists started collecting samples from Bozeman's sewers at the end of March, days after daily case counts in the county peaked.
Then - as case numbers in Gallatin started to drop over the next week - Weidenheft's team found the concentration of COVID in the wastewater was also dropping. Now - as it has been for the last month - the concentration is below detectable levels. Daily case loads in the county have stayed on nearly the exact same trajectory.
Although the virus concentration is no longer detectable, local research continues. And the force pushing it further is the fact that officials still don't know exactly how the virus is living in and impacting the Gallatin County community.
While other research labs on Montana State's campus look at aspects of the coronavirus like the pandemic's economic impact and how the virus behaves, Blake Weidenheft, an associate professor in MSU's Department of Microbiology and Immunology, has lead the charge in tracking local spread through the sewers.
"There's been some anxiety in the community about how much virus is there really, and when is it safe to return to normal activities?" he explains. "And I think that using wastewater is one way to keep the pulse on the community to see when it is coming back."
Weidenheft's lab is now focused solely on research related to COVID. All of their work relies on a piece of technology the size of a candy bar.
The lab's research is being shared with the Gallatin City-County Health Department. Researchers say wastewater testing is one way to monitor the virus' spread outside of patient testing, and they'll be doing it for the foreseeable future.