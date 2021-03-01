BOZEMAN, Mont. - A team of Wyola School students participated in the Montana State University robotics event virtually on Saturday.
The Wyola School is located southeast of Billings and has faced many challenges due to COVID-19.
The school had to shut down in January because of COVID-19 and the Crow Tribe declared a state of emergency in February.
Although, six motivated students were still able to participate in the MSU robotic event despite the pandemic.
The team continued to meet once per week, wearing masks and taking other precautions.
Once they returned to in-person learning the group of boys were able to successfully finish their lego creation.
MSU Outreach Coordinator Loribeth Evertz said the event continues to impact rural schools across the state.
"The main goal of the program is gracious professionalism so giving these students a chance to explore the STEM fields and play around with the robot design coming up with solutions to their problems and really just getting them excited about the possibility of being involved in a STEM career," Evertz said.
This year 27 schools participated in the innovation project and students were told to create new ways for people to be active.
The Wyola School showcased a wellness center that included a clinic and fitness center which was designed by legos.
A Wyola School official said the design inspired by the MSU robotic event is going to become a reality on their campus.