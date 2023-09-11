BOZEMAN, Mont. - The MSU ROTC held their third annual stair climb memorial Monday morning to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.
Around 50-60 members of the Air Force and Army ROTC participated in the stair climb, which started early in the morning. Cadets climbed up and down the steps of the stadium for around an hour. They held a minute of silence at 6:46 a.m., marking exactly 22 years since the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
