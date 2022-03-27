BOZEMAN, Mont. - Over the past 50 years, Montana State University School of Film and Photography has prepared students to be professionally-trained creative artists.
From their first to the last class film students get to work hands-on with professional equipment.
"You're hands-on camera on day one which is true when we got here. Our first day in class we got our hands off our cameras," Senior MSU Film Student Ashley Moore said.
Freshmen year students take film and photo production courses, and those skills continue with them through their senior capstone.
Each student is given a foundation in writing, cinematography, editing, directing, lighting and sound.
Students are also able to form personal relationships and learn from award-winning faculty.
Before graduation, every student must understand the filmmaking process from conception to distribution which helps them prepare for careers in the highly competitive film and television industries.
Moore explained, "it creates a lot of opportunities that I didn't necessarily think of expect to have compared to if you went to school in California where you are in the heart of Hollywood but there is such a growing film industry in Montana."
Multiple MSU students have even gotten the chance to work on the sets of Emmy nominee films in Montana such as Yellowstone.
According to the MSU, some of the school's alumni have won three Oscars, numerous Emmys, and even worked on hits like Walking Dead, Dexter, Star Wars Episode VII, and many others.
MSU Film and Photography school is inviting the community to join the school on May 12th at 7:00 p.m. at the Ellen Theatre for a free viewing of each senior 10-minute capstone film.
More information about the MSU School of Film and Photography can be found here.
