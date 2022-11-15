BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University Athletics and Sports Facilities is seeking volunteers to help clear the snow off the Bobcat Stadium seats this week before Brawl of the Wild Saturday.
MSU said in a release they need help Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MSU staff who would like to volunteer should first contact their supervisor and then call Becky McMillan at 406-539-0851.
Volunteers should check in at the Bobcat Ticket Office on the north side of the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
All community members need to do in order to volunteer is just show up.
Students may receive $20/hour for their help in removing snow. They can go to the ticket office Wednesday or Thursday, or sign up in advance with Justin Lammi at 406-994-7117 or sportsec@montana.edu.
Student employees must bring a photo ID. Students unemployed with the university must complete paperwork, bring a photo ID and work eligibility documents, such as birth certificate or Social Security card.
Volunteers may park at the Bobcat Stadium, but are not allowed to leave their cars overnight.
The university will provide shovels.
