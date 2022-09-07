BOZEMAN, Mont. - The college school year is back in full swing and Montana State's College of Agriculture needs donations for their Steer-A-Year program.
The program seeks donations in the form of calves, money or feed and grain. This gives students the chance to experience raising cattle and learn about marketing and beef science in real time.
"Our students in the animal range and science program do everything to care for those calves. So, feeding, daily health checks, any sort of management things. Our students use those steer for hands-on learning opportunities," says Hannah DelCurto-Wyffels, program advisor and instructor.
The donations from the community are crucial to the success of the program and DelCurto-Wyffels says that every year they get a lot of support. That doesn't mean they don't welcome new donors with open arms she said. They will collect calves through the end of October and first few weeks of November, but if you'd like to donate right away they can figure that out.
In the spring they harvest the meat and sell it to the dining halls who then use it to feed students fresh and local meat. The proceeds from that sale also go back to support the student activities like traveling locally and to major competitions.
"We're lucky to live in the state of Montana because we have wonderful supportive people in the agriculture industry," said DelCurto-Wyffels.
You can reach out to Hannah DelCurto-Wyffels at 406-994-3752 or hannah.delcurto@montana.edu if you would like to donate.
