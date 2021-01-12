BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University’s annual Provost’s Distinguished Lecturer Series continued virtually with a tour of the university’s COVID-19 testing lab.
The live stream event aired on Jan. 12 at 7:00 p.m.
Seth Walk, Associate Professor Microbiology and Immunology at MSU, gave a guided tour of MSU’s testing lab and a virtual lecture.
Walk said, the COVID-19 testing lab center was built in July 2020 and every day there are 2,000 samples tested at the center.
The lab is testing COVID-19 samples 24 hours a day.
MSU’s testing lab is funded by the federal CARES Act.
The lab was initially contracted to process 30,000 COVID-19 tests between July and December.
Although, the lab ended up processing 100,000 tests by the end of 2020.
All of the lab samples are nose swab COVID-19 test and the results are detected through a machine.
A recording of the virtual tour and lecture is available to watch on the MSU website.