BOZEMAN, Mont. - The skyrocketing cost of housing continues to be an issue in the Bozeman area for everyone, and one group that feels that impact the hardest are students at Montana State University.
On top of paying for tuition, textbooks, supplies, and transportation, students living off-campus also pay for rent, utilities, groceries and other miscellaneous day-to-day living expenses.
Curtis Upton, a junior physics student, says living in Bozeman is not easy. This semester he is taking a full course load of 15 credits, including four classes and a research lab, while also working part-time to pay for living expenses. Even with the college savings from his parents and some good academic scholarships, this fall will not be easy.
“This is the first semester that I’ve started going into debt which is, you know, unfortunate but, you know, it won’t be crushing... It’s something I kind of hopedwouldn’t have to happen but like, you got to do what you got to do,” he said.
Right now, Upton works around 20 hours per week making $18.50 per hour in event management at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The equals roughly $1,480 before taxes. His current rent combined with utilities equals around $800 per month. This means after paying rent and utilities, he is left with roughly $650 monthly for all other expenses.
With his job, he is able to choose the number of hours per week he works and work really late into the night instead of during the day.
“I know for other people that work a similar amount of hours and don't have that privilege, it can be really hard. You end up having to miss classes and stuff like that.”
Now factor in out-of-state tuition at roughly $11,380 annually and books and supplies at roughly $1,450 annually. MSU also estimates annual miscellaneous expenses of around $3,692. The numbers do not look great for students.
“I think it definitely is harder than it would be other places like, rent is not something that you can make with a part time job and go to school here at the same time. So, yeah, while I'm very grateful to live off campus, you either need outside financial support or you need loans,” Upton said.
Or a student needs both financial support and student loans to make it work living here.
Upton said a possible solution to the problem is just an increase in the housing supply in the Bozeman area. Until then, he does not see the cost going down.
“I don’t know how, unless people are unwilling to pay those ridiculous prices,” he said.
Right now, freshmen are required to live on campus, which leaves little room for upperclassmen, specifically around 600 spaces available, he said.
If more on-campus housing were available for upperclassmen, that may help solve the issue, as well, Upton said.
