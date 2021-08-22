BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is hosting its Move-In Weekend from Saturday, Aug. 21, through Tuesday, Aug. 24.
MSU is expecting more than 3,500 students to move into residence halls across campus this school year.
Students and their families are appointed two-hour time slots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to move in.
There is a group of volunteers from the MSU and the Bozeman community that will be helping students unload vehicles and get items to their rooms.
For many parents dropping off their kids at college is a very emotional time.
MSU Parent, Perrin Grubbs said, "We are hoping that this year goes as well as it can all things considered and we have worked hard to get here and we are excited to start.”
To help students get adjusted to moving away from home and meeting new colleagues, MSU is hosting events all week long.
A list of MSU welcome back events can be found here.
MSU students in-person and online classes start on Wednesday.
More information on MSU Move-In Weekend can be found here.