Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 to 40 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&