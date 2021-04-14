BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University students who are moving can arrange for bulky items, like couches, mattresses or other large furniture to be picked up and disposed of for free.
Montana State University and the City of Bozeman are partnering together to offer the service to reduce curbside clutter at the end of the school year.
Typically, the bulky item pickup services cost $10 per item and is available year-round from Bozeman’s Solid Waste Division, however, at the end of the spring semester, the fee is being waived for university students leaving town.
A form on the city’s website here must be filled out by students for arranging the pickup to confirm enrollment, provide a description of the item and list its location.
“This is a great program,” said Matt Caires, MSU dean of students. “The university is proud of our partnership with the city of Bozeman. This program is just one of the ways we work together to reduce the impact MSU students make on the community at the end of the semester.”