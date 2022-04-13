BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is working on a robotics project to help improve workers.
MSU doctorate student, Apostolos Kalatzis who is studying computer science is a leader of a four-year project to improve worker-robot interactions.
The project sounds like science fiction but a robot at MSU can track a person’s vision and movement and even their heartbeat just by wearing a wristwatch sensor and headset.
When a human puts on the headset they see virtual blocks which let's them identify the size of an object and choose the path they want to take.
After choosing the block they want to pick, they are able to move it just by using the arms of the robot.
Kalatzis explained how the robot is like a friend to the worker or people wearing the headset and wristwatch senor.
A group of students and leaders have been working on the project since 2019 and now their next step has been welcoming 40 participants to examine and test out the robot.
Kalatzis said, "And we collect all these kinds of data and we are in the process of finalizing these data and writing scientific papers about our findings and they do this new knowledge that is required from field of the human's robotic interaction and human-robotic collaboration."
The project is set to be completed within the next year and then the MSU students working on the project will take the robot and test it in a factory setting.
More information about the project can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.