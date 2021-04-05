BOZEMAN - Bobcat Athletics announced Monday, 2,500 fans will be allowed to attend the Sonny Holland Classic spring scrimmage later this month.
The annual game is set for Saturday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m., and will mark Brent Vigen's first spring coaching of the Montana State Football team.
"This year's Sonny Holland Classic marks the return of fans to Bobcat Stadium for the first time since the Cats topped Austin Peay in December, 2019, to advance to the NCAA FCS Playoffs semifinal round," reads a release from Bobcat Athletics. "The 2021 spring session arrived at MSU along with Vigen, for the past seven seasons the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Wyoming."
Admission for the game is free, but tickets are required and are limited. Tickets can be claimed in pairs, up to four each, starting Friday, April 16. Click here for additional ticket information.
SWX Montana will televise the Sonny Holland Classic on-air and online.
For more information on the Sonny Holland Classic, click here.