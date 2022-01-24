BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will play host to country music star Thomas Rhett for a concert on October 7th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at brickbreeden.com and will cost between $50 to $100.
Rhett, a five-time Grammy Award nominee, announced his “Bring the Bar to You” tour Friday, which will visit more than 30 cities nationwide. The tour will feature guest artists Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.
