BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is hosting their inaugural Juneteenth celebration event Monday night, honoring the emancipation of enslaved people in 1865 in Texas.
The event is hosted by MSU’s Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons from 5-7 p.m. at the Romney Oval in the heart of campus, said MSU News Director Michael Becker.
“They're joining with other organizations around the state that are also celebrating June's Juneteenth, such as the Montana Historical Society, the city of Bozeman. And we're really just looking forward to an event where the community can come together, have some fun, learn from each other, and celebrate this holiday,” Becker said.
There will be guest speakers at the event from the Black Student Union, the university and the community. There will also be live jazz music.
They will also serve food honoring the cultural history of African Americans in the United States. According to the event website, there will be peach cobbler, collard greens, fried chicken and more.
Becker said the university has been in talks of hosting an event like this for several years. Now that we are back to normal after the pandemic, this was the right year to start.
Parking will be free on campus, as the event is taking place after hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.