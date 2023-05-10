BOZEMAN, Mont. - In promotion of veterans' suicide awareness and mental health awareness, MSU Veterans Services partnered with eleven graphic design students and the Montana 988 Project to create a special display.
Now hanging on the walls in the Veterans Services office is a collection of military challenge coins that promote Montana’s 988 service and convey messages of mental health support.
Challenge coins are special tokens that symbolize achievements and ranks, said Todd Bucher, MSU Veterans Services director. They are meant to be passed down or traded through different military branches and often in different countries. This made the coins a great medium for this project.
Each student veteran and graphic design student has their own copies of the coin they collaborated on, so they can share them with another veteran in a time of need, Bucher said. Each coin has a unique design, as well.
“They came up with something as simple as 4 seconds – in 4 seconds you breathe in, hold for four seconds and then repeat. And then there’s other ones that have designs of a wolf pack saying you’re never alone, you’ll always have someone there to have your back,” Bucher said.
Darin Mydland, one of the collaborators on the project, said they are also working on designing a standardized coin that can be used beyond veterans in Montana.
Mydland says, once you leave the military, you do not stop serving. When you are around other veterans, you continue to serve each other and help each other in the best way you can. Service does not stop when the uniform comes off.
“That sense of brotherhood, sisterhood, camaraderie, it carries through. So, you want to try and prevent veteran suicide and you want to step up for these people because they are your brothers and sisters,” he said.
Veterans Services is the MSU wolf pack, Bucher said. They provide a lot of different mental health resources for veterans on campus, including a mental healthcare professional who comes into the office once a week to talk with anyone who wants to talk. They also provide free counseling through MSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services.
“You know, stop by, just hang out, there’s always going to be someone there for you that has your back. It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is,we’re always going to be there for our fellow military members.”
The challenge coins are currently on display in the Veterans Services office.
988 is available as a mental health resource for those in crisis, not only for Montana veterans but anyone who is experiencing a crisis or is in need of support.
