BOZEMAN, Mont. - The first ever Juneteenth celebration at Montana State University will be taking place on the lawn north of Romney Hall on campus Monday, June 19.
The event is intended to recognize Black excellence and American history and Juneteenth, the federal holiday memorializing the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, according to the release from MSU.
A jazz quintet comprised of local musicians will be providing live music, and there will be food. The event is free and members of the community of all ages are welcome to attend.
“We hope this event will build community in Bozeman while also shining a light on an important part of American history,” Sanai Mitchell and Kaileia Wendt, co-presidents of the Black Student Union, a registered student organization on campus, said in the release. “Through food, music and stories we can celebrate our American history and African American culture.”
“I am very excited to be a part of something so wonderful and powerful,” Sara Teklehaimanot, an MSU employee and member of the planning committee, said in the release. “It brings me joy to celebrate an important part of American history. It's important that we commemorate the liberation of slaves who’ve helped build this country.”
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and attendees may park in the outdoor parking lots for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.