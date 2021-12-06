BOZEMAN, Mont. – A member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation and associate professor in MSU Bozeman's Department of Native American Studies won the Western History Association’s 2021 Donald Fixico Book Award for his two-volume history of the Cheyenne Nation.
Leo Killsback worked for more than a decade researching the history of his tribe to produce two books, "A Sacred People: Indigenous Governance, Traditional Leadership and the Warriors of the Cheyenne Nation” and “A Sovereign People: Indigenous Nationhood, Traditional Law and the Covenants of the Cheyenne Nation.”
And it looks like all that research paid off. He was not only recognized at the 61st Western History Association Conference in Portland, Oregon, but also received the 2021 Stubbendieck Great Plains Distinguished Book Prize earlier this year.
“Cheyenne scholar Leo Killsback provides a remarkable history of the Cheyenne world,” the Fixico Prize selection committee said in the award announcement. “He does so with skill, conviction and a determination to highlight Cheyenne voices and ways of knowing and being in his work. His use of a Cheyenne frame of understanding to tell the story is deeply rooted in who he is as a Cheyenne person and scholar of American Indian Studies.”
The books’ origins began in Killsback’s doctoral dissertation, which he then expanded with extensive research. He combed archives at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., and the National Anthropological Archives in Maryland. He also interviewed and collaborated with more than 80 elders, teachers and spiritual leaders.
“It is certainly gratifying to have my research and writing and contributions to the academy honored in this way,” said Killsback, who researches federal Indian law and policy, tribal law, treaty rights, Indigenous rights and sovereignty.
Now, MSU News Service says Killsback is completing two more books on Cheyenne history, oral traditions and language. The first will be published next year with the University of Nebraska Press and is titled, “The Man Who Cuts the Moon and Other Stories of the Cheyenne People.”
“Part of being a professor at a research institution is the mission to research and publish,” he said. “Thankfully, it is something that I enjoy.”
It seems Killsback was destined for greatness from the get-go. Prior to his graduation from MSU in 2003, he won a Rockefeller Brothers Fellowship for Minorities Entering the Teaching Profession.
Then, a paper he submitted to Brett Walker, MSU Regents Professor of history, on cultural perceptions of non-Indians as well as Indians toward animals was presented to a Future Indigenous Voices Conference. He also earned graduate degrees from the University of Arizona in 2010.
Up until 2020 Killsback was an assistant professor and associate professor at Arizona State University. He returned to MSU to teach last year with his wife, who is also a professor of Native American studies at MSU.
Killsback said he is glad to be in Montana near the Northern Cheyenne community as he continues to be involved in the preservation and resurgence of Cheyenne language and culture.
Killsback said he was humbled and honored to learn his work had won a second award in just a few months.
“I’m happy to represent MSU and Montana in this fashion,” Killsback said.
To learn more about the Western History Association and the Fixico Prize, visit westernhistory.org/fixicoaward.