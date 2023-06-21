BOZEMAN, Mont. - Starting early Thursday morning is MTNTOUGH’s TOUGHFEST, an opportunity for community members to work out with the local fitness company and give back to the community.
Weston Paul, MTNTOUGH’s director of business development, said there is an exercise portion of the event and the Conquer Hunger portion.
For the Conquer Hunger portion, volunteers will make kids’ packs for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Their goal is to create 8,000 packs, containing two to three meals each, he said. Right now, they have 150 volunteers signed up to help out and they are looking for around 100 more, to make the work as efficient as possible.
Conquer Hunger will work out of MTNTOUGH’s Fitness Lab, starting at 9 a.m.
A lot of people from out of state are traveling to Bozeman for the event. On top of that, even some people in Bozeman are not aware of the food insecurity issues for children, Paul said.
“Yes, we're in the fitness space, but we're really big on taking care of the individual holistically. And so, fitness is one portion. And some of us can do that and some of us can't. But overall, for people in general, food is so important, nutrition is really important. And so, for kids here in the Valley, it was just really important for us to have something like that,” he said.
MTNTOUGH has online fitness training programs for things like backcountry hunting, military and firefighting. They also have an app where people can follow their workouts.
The exercise portion of the event will start at 5 a.m. with the Heavy Pack Challenge. Participants will haul 110 total gallons of water up Mount Baldy for the Bridger Ridge Run aid stations, Paul said. They will gain around 4,000 feet in elevation, then other volunteers will finish the carry.
The team workout starts at the MTNTOUGH Fitness Lab at noon and will run until 4 p.m. After that, there is a break, then some seminars and two films. Food trucks will be on site, as well.
To RSVP to attend the event go to MTNTOUGH’s website.
