Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana, including the following areas, in central Montana, Canyon Ferry Area, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gates of the Mountains, Helena Valley and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. In north central Montana, Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. In southwest Montana, Gallatin Valley and Missouri Headwaters. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&