BIG SKY, Mont. - Both lanes of traffic on US-191 south of Big Sky are closed due to a crash.
First responders are on scene of a crash involving multiple cars around mile marker 37, south of Big Sky, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office
The Montana Highway Patrol incident report map is showing there is a fatality in the area.
No further details have been released at this time.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
