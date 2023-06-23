BIG SKY, Mont. - Both lanes of traffic on US-191 south of Big Sky are closed due to a crash.

First responders are on scene of a crash involving multiple cars around mile marker 37, south of Big Sky, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office

The Montana Highway Patrol incident report map is showing there is a fatality in the area.

No further details have been released at this time.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

