Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW AND AREAS BLOWING SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. WINDS GUSTING TO 30 MPH * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW HAS ENDED IN MOST AREAS WITH SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUING INTO EARLY THIS EVENING OVER THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING UP TO 30 MPH WILL CONTINUE TO CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN SOME AREAS BEFORE WINDS GRADUALLY DIMINISH THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&