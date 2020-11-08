LIVINGSTON-A multi-vehicle crash has the eastbound lane of I-90 completely blocked east of Livingston.
The Montana Department of Transportation says the blockage is about six miles east of Livingston.
It is unknown if there are any reported injuries related to the incident.
Roads in the area are reported as being covered in snow and ice.
Anyone driving in the area can expect delays.
MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH CREATING COMPLETE EB LANE BLOCKAGE on I-90 APPROXIMATELY 6 MILES EAST OF LIVINGSTON ON ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 8, 2020