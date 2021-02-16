The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the
* Flood Advisory for...
An Ice Jam in...
Northwestern Gallatin County in south central Montana...
* Until noon MST Wednesday.
* At 941 AM MST, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported an ice
jam on Yellow Dog Creek. Cameron Bridge Road is closed between
Linney Road and Highline Road, west of Belgrade, due to water over
the roadway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive on flooded roads. Please find alternate routes until
flooding subsides.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to
2 inches at most lower elevations, 2 to 5 inches in northerly
upslope favored regions like Bozeman, and 5 to 10 inches in
the mountains and over Bozeman Pass.
* WHERE...Gallatin, Broadwater and Madison.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially during
the afternoon commute today and morning commute on Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lulls between snow are possible, especially
this afternoon through the early evening hours tonight. The
greatest impact to travel will likely be on Interstate 90 over
Bozeman Pass and United States Highway 12 over Deep Creek Pass.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Moldan