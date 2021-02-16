Officials urge drivers to be cautious after multiple accidents on I-90 near Missoula

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is reporting multiple accidents on I-90 between Bozeman and Three Forks Tuesday. Road conditions are mixed slush to snow and ice in some parts.

First responders are asking drivers to move over and slow down. They said these emergency scenes are complicated and there is always more going on than motorists on the road can see.

The city of Livingston reminds motorists that emergency personnel and road assistance heroes risk their lives every day while on the job. These workers depend on motorists to slow down and move over, making their job a little safer. If you are unable to move over on the road, you are required to slow down by at least 20 mph.

