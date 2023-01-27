BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night.
Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston.
Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be snow and ice covered.
Black ice is also reported on I-90 from Phosphate to Warm Springs.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, traffic is being rerouted around the crash at mile marker 334 near Livingston.
You can check road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation's 5-1-1 map here.
