Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of Missoula Avalanche Center Missoula MT. ...AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED BY THE MISSOULA AVALANCHE CENTER... 06:09 MST Fri Jan 27 2023 The Missoula Avalanche Center in Missoula has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Missoula MT - MT 061 (Mineral County)...MT 063 (Missoula County)...MT 077 (Powell County)...MT 081 (Ravalli County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger in the Rattlesnake Mountains is high this morning. The hazard will rise to high today in the mountains around Seeley Lake, and the Bitterroot Mountains. * WHERE...The Rattlesnake mountains, southern Missions, and southern Swans, Lolo Pass, Northern, and Central Bitterroot Mountains. * WHEN...In effect from Fri 06:09 MST to Sat 06:09 MST. * IMPACTS...Recent and continuing heavy snow combined with wind will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Consult https://missoulaavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow, blowing snow, and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. A flash freeze and areas of blowing and drifting snow will impact roadways as the arctic boundary arrives early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&