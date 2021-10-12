LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes near Livingston along I-90 Tuesday.
A jackknifed semi is causing full blockage east of Livingston on mile-marker 334. Drivers should expect slower speeds and delays in this area.
West of Livingston, there is a crash causing no blockage on mile-markers 329.5 to 330. There is no passing and the speed limit is 35 miles-per-hour until further notice.
Be mindful of emergency vehicles and personnel in these areas.