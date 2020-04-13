Museum of the Rockies launches free online learning resources

BOZEMAN- With closures across the state due to the coronavirus, Montana State University’s Museum of the Rockies has launched free online learning resources.
Videos are intended for school-aged children and community members to help stay engaged with the collections and exhibits that the museum has to offer.
The resources are contributed by every department in the museum and will be updated weekly.
Right now the library resources include more than 30 videos where audiences can learn from the museum staff.
A behind the scenes tour for special programs in the collections. 14 different lessons and activity guides that offer original content. Plus, more than 50 audio recordings of evening lectures from the museum.
The museum says later in April, they will launch MOR AT HOME, a members-only virtual programming initiative.
The museum will also offer free, online streaming programs for Montana schoolchildren through its partnership with Streamable Learning later this spring.
You can learn more here.