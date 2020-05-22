Museum of the Rockies phased reopening to begin May 28

BOZEMAN — After closing its doors in March due to the COVID-19, the Museum of the Rockies will begin a phased reopening in May.
Starting June 3, the museum will be open to the general public, however members will be able to enter May 28.
The museum’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Entry numbers are limited during the reopening, two-day admission has been suspended.
The museum store and exhibition halls will be open, including its feature exhibit “Reptiles: The Beautiful and the Deadly,”which showcases 19 different reptile species housed in naturalistic habitats.
Members and the public are asked to make reservations before visiting by emailing sales.museumoftherockies.org. If availability allows, walk-in members and visitors will be admitted.
For the continued safety of the museum’s members, visitors, volunteers, and staff, patrons will be required to wear face masks and maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.