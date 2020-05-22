Museum of the Rockies phased reopening to begin May 28

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6500 FEET IN GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES. THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE BOZEMAN, ENNIS, BOZEMAN PASS, NOR NORRIS HILL. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITIES. OUTDOOR RECREATIONISTS WILL ENCOUNTER COLD AND WET CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&