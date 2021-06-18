BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Museum of the Rockies reopened their “Living History Farm” and opened their new rotating exhibit “The Vikings Begin” as they begin to see more visitors with loosened pandemic restrictions.

“We’ve seen more visitation just in the last few weeks than we normally see in May, and we welcome everybody because Museum of the Rockies is a great place to see and learn about your regional history,” Marketing Director Alicia Harvey said.

The museum’s COVID-19 pandemic protocols have been scaled back as reservations are no longer needed and their mask policy is following the Montana University System’s policy.

With summer hours beginning, the “Living History Farm” and their new rotating exhibit “The Viking Begin” are now open and being showcased to any visitors looking to take a trip into the past.

“You’re going to see a lot of things that were important to Vikings that were important in death,” Volunteer Coordinator Sidrah MG Watson said. “These are things that were buried in their boat graves, so you’ll see shields, swords that they found most important in life, but you’ll also see trading items that we’re valued.”

The is the first time “The Vikings Begin” collection has been on display outside of Sweden, where the artifacts were excavated.

You also can’t get any more regional history-wise than the reopened “Living History Farm” with volunteers reenacting what it was like on a Montana homestead in the early 1900’s.

“The Vikings Begin” exhibit will be rotated out Sept. 26 but is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“Living History Farm” exhibit will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

You can plan your visit and find more information on the Museum of the Rockies here.