Music on Main taking place virtually

BOZEMAN- With the state in Phase 2 reopening and the need to make decisions based on planning and implementation timelines, Music on Main, as its know it, is canceled through July.
But, the Downtown Bozeman Partnership will be throwing a modified version of the beloved event!
Music on Main won’t look like it has in past summers at least through July.
This year, they are hosting Music on Main LIVE from the Rialto in Downtown Bozeman and available to the public through Facebook Lice.
In keeping with the original 2020 Music on Main dates through July, they will stream live on Facebook @DowntownBozeman from 7 p.m.- to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday, July 2 through July 30 for 5 weeks.
They are encouraging all of our Music on Main fans to watch it form their favorite Downtown Bozeman restaurant and bar locations, at home, while camping or anywhere there’s a little room.
Dates below.
· July 2 - LIVE from the Rialto*
· July 9 - LIVE from the Rialto*
· July 16 - LIVE from the Rialto*
· July 23 - LIVE from the Rialto*
· July 30 - LIVE from the Rialto*
· August 6 - TBA
· August 13 - TBA
· August 20 - TBA