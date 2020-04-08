BOZEMAN, Mont. - A local musician used his gift on Wednesday to bring some smiles and tears to the faces of residents in a longterm care facility.
The senior citizens at Brookdale Springmeadows have seen brighter days. For more than two weeks, the only people walking through the doors of the building are staff. They haven’t been able to see loved ones in person or participate in their daily activities due to safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday afternoon, they got a special surprise as local singer and musician Dane Andrew Thompsen went around to each window of the home to play a song for the residents inside.
The days have been dark for Thompsen, too. Like many people, he’s been hit hard when it comes to his regular employment.
“I work at The Haufbrau and The Rialto, and so I’m the definition of nonessential," he jokes. "[I] decided to come down and play music for some people.”
But on Wednesday, his presence was absolutely essential, even if just for a song.
Thompsen said he showed up to the longterm care facility to "just show people that music’s still out there for them if they need it."
As windows slid open and blinds were pulled back, it was time to let a little light and sound in at Brookdale Springmeadows. From one window to the next, Thompsen spoke with the residents, using music and human connections to get through a tough time.
“Hopefully through all this people just realize that it’s the arts helping get people through all this," he says, "like when we’re alone and sequestered and whatnot.”
Inside - where residents have felt alone - Wednesday was different. They cried and smiled listening to Thompsen play.
“It’s a way to feel like someone else is out there for you. You know, whether it’s through songs, paintings, or writing. It’s just a way to feel connected when we’re not.”
And as he plays for the residents in Bozeman, he’s thinking about another resident in another state.
“I have a grandmother out in Sedro-Woolley, Washington that’s in a place very similar to this, and I know that she would be giggling her face off if she saw somebody like me come to play music for them."
And that's what drives Thompsen to do good, even if just for a song.