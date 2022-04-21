Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches in higher valleys and passes, and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to Noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At this time, snow accumulations in the Gallatin valley should generally be less than one inch. Expect a significant change in snow accumulations over a short distance as you go up in elevation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&