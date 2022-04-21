BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wait times for MVD services in Gallatin County are around three months, but the MVD Express's new location offers Montanans vehicles and driver services all on the same day with an additional fee.
Montana residents can get Montana state REAL ID, renew their driver’s license and other fast and friendly MVD services.
MVD express also offers next-day appointments for all non-commercial services, which allow people to avoid the hassle and headaches of waiting in line.
Also, with many teens postponing their driving test over the last year due to COVID-19 the new location lets people take their test with MVD Express staff.
"So when they finish drivers ed they will come in and they can a written test with us and they can do the on-road driving test with us too," MVD Express Founder and CEO Janie Lucero said.
There are also MVD Express locations in Billing and Missoula.
Lucero said they are working to open up locations in Great Falls and Kalispell by the end of this year.
More information about MVD Express can be found here.
----
This week, the Motor Vehicle Division in Montana has also offered mobile a driver services at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds to keep up with the demand.
MVD’s mobile unit offers service on a first-come-first-served basis and can accommodate 25-30 customers each day.
Customers will be able to renew or replace standard and commercial driver licenses, standard REAL IDs, and Class D licenses.
The last day will be these mobile services will be offered is Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information can be found here.
The mobile unit will be at these additional locations this summer:
- 5/9-5/13 Missoula Department of Transportation Lot - 2100 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59808.
- 5/18 and 5/19 Anaconda – Stokes True Value, 212 Cottonwood St, Anaconda, MT 59711
- 6/6-6/10 Ennis – parking lot across from Gravel Bar
- 8/12-8/20 Billings - August - Montana Fair
- 9/12-9/16 Bozeman Fairgrounds
