BOZEMAN, MONT. - There are few better feelings than getting wrapped up in a good book that you love, eager to get to the next page to see where the story goes.
Today is national book lovers day, and if you've ever felt that feeling you probably had to go to a book store or library. So today let's highlight one of the oldest and most community-focused book stores around: Country Bookshelf.
Since 1957 Country Bookshelf has been engrained in the fabric of Bozeman providing people with their next read for decades.
Owned and ran by women it's entire existence, Country Bookshelf gives a voice to people from all walks of life and General Manager Kasey Kane Charbonneau credits that to the surrounding community and employees.
"I think that the store itself is very representative of the people who live here, the people who visit here and the things that we sell," Said Kane Charbonneau.
This has led to a very successful run in the community, consistently winning awards in the Bozeman/Gallatin area and receiving national attention as well.
Engaging with the community such and schools and non-profit organizations has helped them give back to the community that has given them so much throughout the years.
"I think we've been able to be here so long because of the community support, because people want us here... they know that books are important, that stories are important. This is a place to share those things," said Kane Charbonneau.
So today, maybe try getting a new book and hopefully you'll end up loving it.
