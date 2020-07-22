YELLOWSTONE NAT'L PARK - Yellowstone National Park is warning park guests of delays and detours at the Old Faithful overpass bridge Wednesday.
YNP says in a release the National Park Service is examining the bridge's conditions at the moment, and directing traffic in the area out of safety concerns.
YNP says guests can still get to Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, shops, clinic and gas station.
YNP asks guests to seek another route if they are not heading straight to Old Faithful.
To receive updated road information, YNP says to head over to their website or call (307) 344-2117. To get road alerts in YNP via text message, text "82190" to 888-777.