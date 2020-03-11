NCAA Ski Championships take over Bridger Bowl

BOZEMAN- The NCAA Ski Championships are being held in Bozeman this week at Bridger Bowl.
Organizers from the NCAA say there was a demand to return to the Big Sky area for the competition.
The NCAA rotates each year from the east coast to the west coast. This is the eighth time Bridger Bowl has hosted the championships.
Collegiate skiers around the country know Bozeman for its ability to get them on the slopes quickly and fast.
“A great airport and the ability to get from the airport to our host hotels and to the venues within a half hour forty-five minutes is fantastic,” John Baldwin NCAA Director of Championships said, “that’s not something we see a lot of times so it makes Bozeman very attractive.”
70 male skiers and 70 female skiers from around the country are currently here in Bozeman.
Staff at Bridger Bowl say it took four years to get everything squared away and planned for the arrival of the top collegiate skiers in the country.
But for the Bobcats they are looking forward to a home snow advantage.
MSU coaches say it’s allowing a little bit of extra practice time.
“For us, it’s super exciting our athletes…they just looked confident and comfortable right from the start,” Kevin Francis MSUs Head Alpine Coach said, “so to me that means there’s a ton of promise for this week's results and it just gives us a level of confidence that’s the teams that arrived on Sunday and only have two days on this snow may not have.”
Francis thinks there’s definitely promise for members of the MSU team to win some individual national titles saying the overall goal of the team is the place in the top four.
At the bottom of Bridger, there will be a jumbotron and they do have a viewing platform set up throughout the course. They’re hoping as many bobcat fans as possible show up and share them on.