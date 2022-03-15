BOZEMAN, Mont. - The MSU Bookstore, Inc. is expecting to get a shipment of NCAA men's and women's Basketball Tournament apparel before Friday.
The store is also expecting to get Men's and Women's Big Sky Tournament Championship shirts this week too.
Although, the bookstore said with supply chain issues the shipment could arrive on Monday or Tuesday of next week.
"When it comes to gear, especially with how the supply chain has been the last 18 months my comment would be get it now because it does go quickly and the ability for us to reorder is always hammered by the ability of the supply to get product," MSU Bookstore CEO Chad Schreier said.
The MSU Bookstore is located on campus on the lower level of the Strand Union Building.
Over the past year, the store has seen an increase of people stocking up on MSU gifts and gear due to the success of their athletic programs.
Currently, the bookstore has MSU's regular-season Big Sky Basketball championship shirts.
If one can't make it to the store this week the bookstore said they will have tournament shirts available on their website.
All of the merchandise brought directly from the MSU bookstore goes back to lower the price of course material for students.
The MSU bookstore hours has limited hours this week due to spring break. The store is open Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
More information about the MSU bookstore and tournament gear can be found here.
