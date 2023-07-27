BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman is joining thousands of cities across the nation in National Night Out on Aug. 1.
Neighborhoods, business and public safety come together to promote a positive partnership through the night.
The Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office are hosting this event locally on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Bozeman Ponds, 550 S Fowler, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
“National Night Out is a great community event as it helps to build relationships between neighbors and those who work in public safety,” Bozeman Police Officer Scott Vongehr stated. “We hope all can come join in on the fun.”
The event is free and public safety agencies from around the area will be on hand answering questions and showing off equipment.
Agencies include the Bozeman Police Department; Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office; Montana State University Police; Belgrade Police Department; Montana Highway Patrol; United States Forest Service; Special Response Team; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as well as others.
The first 200 attendees can also snag some free food and snow cones, thanks to the Bozeman Police Foundation and the Gallatin County Public Safety Foundation. 406Cirque will also be twisting balloons for kids and Art with Bonnie will be painting faces.
For more information about the event, you can reach out to the Bozeman Police Department at 406-582-2000.
