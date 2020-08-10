BELGRADE, Mont. - A landowner in rural Belgrade who wants to rezone his land is facing major backlash from neighbors.
The disputed land is a 284-acre piece of property northwest of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, near the intersection of Penwell Bridge Rd. and Dry Creek Rd.
Steve Jones has lived with his wife on his property, just feet away from the field in question, for 25 years. He enjoys watching the red-tailed hawks settle into the trees across the street from his home, and the picture-perfect view of the west side of the Bridger Range brings bicyclists and tourists alike to the area. It all happens because of the empty crop land across the street from Jones' house. But that land is at the center of a rezoning dispute between locals and its owner, Shawn Sime.
The land is currently zoned for agricultural and residential use, but the owner is hoping to rezone it so that commercial properties can be built.
Though it's just a few miles from downtown Belgrade, the area surrounding the land is fairly rural, and neighbors are pushing back on the idea of changing their neighborhood so drastically.
"It's just for the interest of two or three people," says Jones, "but it's against all the interests of the residents of Gallatin Valley."
The land is larger than the commercial area of downtown Bozeman, but right now it's still unclear what exactly would go into the space if it were to become commercial. That uncertainty is cause for concern from locals.
Jones rattles off a handful of fears he has for the land and the surrounding neighborhoods, including safety concerns for students getting off of buses in a commercial area, the extra traffic impacting wildlife in the area, and the potential danger of commercial materials to the environment.
Jones says he and his neighbors aren't against the land's development by any means - he even calls the plot an "ideal residential" area - but they don't want it to be developed for commercial purposes.
The amendment requesting the rezoning already went to the Belgrade Planning Board earlier this summer, but it was denied unanimously. Now, it's going to the Gallatin County Commission for a final answer.
"The commission doesn't have a standing on it yet," says Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane. "We haven't discussed it or heard any presentation of it yet."
Jones has made it a personal mission to spread the word, even putting a massive sign in his yard with informational pamphlets to inform people about the plans for the land. And it appears he's been successful.
"We've gotten a lot of comment," explains MacFarlane, "and all of it that I've seen has been in opposition of changing the zoning."
Montana Right Now reached out to the owner of the land, Shawn Sime, who had no comment on the situation.
The Gallatin County Commission will review the rezoning amendment and give a final decision at their meeting on September 15.